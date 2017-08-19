Confederate monument vandalized in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A Confederate monument dedicated to the United Daughters of the Confederacy has been vandalized with graffiti in Missouri, CBS affiliate KCTV reports.

The graffiti appeared to depict a hammer and sickle along with illegible letters in red. It's unclear when the monument was spray-painted.

The memorial was a 1934 gift to the city from the United Daughters of the Confederacy. It recognizes the women who supported the Confederacy and slavery, the Kansas City Star reports.

On Wednesday, the Kansas City Parks and Recreation Department said it would review a request to remove the monument. They said they had only received one request.

The request to remove the statue comes amid nationwide scrutiny over Confederate symbols following the violence at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

A "No Place For Hate" rally is scheduled in the city on Sunday. Residents will begin the march at the J.C. Nichols Fountain and end at the Confederate memorial, the Kansas City Star reports. Organizers said they will petition to have the fountain renamed and the monument removed.