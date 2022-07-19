Watch CBS News
U.S.

Man apparently sleeping on Coney Island beach killed by NYC parks truck

/ CBS/AP

Truck runs over man sleeping on Coney Island beach
Truck runs over man sleeping on Coney Island beach 00:25

A man who was apparently sleeping on the beach at Coney Island was struck and killed by a New York City parks department truck early Monday, police said. The unidentified man was lying in the sand when he was hit by the parks department vehicle shortly before 3 a.m., police said.

The parks department said the truck was leaving the beach after a cleanup job and ran over the man, CBS New York reports. The driver didn't see the man, police said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver remained at the scene. The death is under investigation.

"This is a horrific tragedy. We are investigating the incident internally," the parks department said in a statement to CBS New York.

People visit Coney Island during Memorial Day weekend in New York City on May 28, 2022.
People visit Coney Island during Memorial Day weekend in New York City on May 28, 2022. Kena Betancur/AFP via Getty Images

First published on July 19, 2022 / 6:39 AM

© 2022 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.