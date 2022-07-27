Comedian Lil Duval airlifted to a hospital in the Bahamas after he says a car crashed into his ATV

Comedian Lil Duval had to be airlifted to a local hospital after getting into an accident while on his ATV in the Bahamas.

On Tuesday, the comedian told his fans he broke his leg after a car crashed into his ATV in a post on Instagram.

"Somebody hit me in they car while i was on my 4 wheeler. Now my leg broke and i gotta get flown over to Nassau and have surgery," he captioned a clip that showed him being transferred to an aircraft as he laid in a gurney heavily bandaged and looking pained.

On Wednesday, the comedian updated his fans on his condition, saying he is not responding to calls because he is still in a lot of pain following the accident.

"I appreciate everybody checking up on me but if you call and i don't pick up don't take it the wrong way. I'm really f** up and can't move cuz I'm in so much pain," he tweeted on Wednesday.

Hours before he posted about the accident, the comedian posted that his ATV was not working to his Instagram stories.

The Florida-born comedian, whose real name is Roland Powell, is also an actor and rapper who has been featured on songs with Snoop Dogg.