Columbine students want images of their deaths publicized if they're victims of gun violence

A group of students at Columbine High School in Littleton, Colorado have started a gun violence prevention campaign. Called #MyLastShot, the student-led campaign calls for citizens to put a sticker on their ID or cellphone that asks for photos of their body to publicized in the event they are victims of gun violence.

The sticker reads: "In the event that I die from gun violence, please publicize the photo of my death."

Nearly 20 years after the deadly shooting at the school that took the lives of 13 people, today's students at Columbine High School have started the campaign to turn the tide in the psychology of gun violence.

Jacquelle Francis, left, and Sabrina Christianson, both students at Eagle Crest High School in southeast Denver, comfort each other during a vigil in Denver's Civic Center Park late Wednesday, April 21, 1999, for victims of Tuesday's shooting spree in Columbine High School in the southwest Denver suburb of Littleton, Colo. Laura Rauch/AP

"We're numb, stuck in a loop, seeing the same images over and over again. So how do we end the cycle?" a video on the campaign's official Twitter page begins. "Sometimes it takes seeing the worst of humanity to bring out the best. The graphic photo of Emmett Till's body helped spark the Civil Rights Movement. Napalm girl helped influence the end of the Vietnam War. And Alan Kurdi created international awareness about the refugee crisis. These images changed the world for the better because we couldn't look away, yet when a shooting happens we're sheltered by the horrors behind the headline. No more."

"If names, stats, and studies aren't going to make a difference, then maybe the graphic images of our death will," one student says in the video while holding up her ID card with the #MyLastShot sticker on it.

Citizens can sign up on at the #MyLastShot website to order an ID sticker. Those who sign up are then encouraged to let an advocate know that they've taken this pledge to have their photos publicized in the event they are victims of gun violence.

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting survivor turned activist David Hogg has joined the campaign and publicized his card on Twitter.