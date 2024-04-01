Colorado transgender woman who served decades in prison finds help at Aurora nonprofit

Transgender woman finds life, home at Aurora nonprofit after time in prison Transgender woman finds life, home at Aurora nonprofit after time in prison 02:34

On International Transgender Day of Visibility, a woman in Aurora is opening up and sharing her story of struggle and the resources that helped turn her life around. Akimhsa Natiyri at one point thought she'd spend just about the rest of her life in prison, but when she was granted early parole she was beyond grateful.

With the help of family and her case manager, she found The Don't Look Back Center, which helped her get back on her feet.

"Without The Don't Look Back Center and without the reassurance that I'm ok the way I am, I don't believe I would be here right now," said Natiyri.

She's been fighting to be seen for who she is her whole life. At an early age, Akimhsa knew she wanted to be a woman, but struggled to voice that. She joined a gang when she was young and it ended up costing her, sentenced to prison.

Akimhsa Natiyri CBS

"I served time for first-degree burglary, two counts of extortion and assault," said Akimhsa.

She was given five different habitual criminal charges, which resulted in 48 years day for day, which meant she had to serve 48 years before she would be eligible for parole.

"I thought I would die in prison," said Akimhsa.

She filed for clemency and after serving decades behind bars was given a second chance this year. Akimsha is free and now lives in her truth as a transgender woman, a process she started while still in prison in 2013.

"I was in one of the maximum security penitentiaries and even the officers didn't believe that I wanted to be a female or that I am a female. The doctors didn't believe it, I had to file grievances and everything just to be seen to be who I am today," said Akimhsa.

She fought to be the woman she is today. Before her release in February, she was given just 10 days to find housing, that's when The Don't Look Back Center stepped in. The nonprofit works with women, transwomen, men, transmen and non-binary individuals and helps get them on a path to bettering themselves.

Corinthiah Brown founded the center and has a heart for this work.

"We see people get out of prison every day, but Akimsuh did 33 years," said Brown, "so when she walked in our doors she was shaking, trembling, she didn't even know how to interact outside of a prison."

Brown started this center to help people cope with life and trauma.

She was once a teen mom, living in the streets, battling addiction and even serving time in prison. She found comfort in the trans community which took her in during a dark time. This is one reason why she pays it forward helping others and this community.

After interviewing Akimhsa for the center, she welcomed her with open and loving arms into one of their programs, T.O.P., which is their Trans Outreach Program.

The program includes a transitional living facility, The Don't Look Back Center's House of Rahab which is a shared living program where women and transwomen can share a safe space. The house provides life skills, cooking, HIV education/prevention, art therapy, naloxone classes, and a 12-step program. The program also provides therapy for addiction and trauma and care management for client wellness.

Over Akimhsa's month stay, she was able to learn life skills as well as get clothes, a Social Security card, ID, birth certificate, a cellphone and therapy.

"I believe I have a brighter future, I'm happy for once," said Akimsha, "I want people to understand it doesn't matter what you look like, what you look like is not transgender, who you are is transgender," said Akimsha.