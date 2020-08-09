Collin Morikawa, 23, wins his first major title at PGA Championship

Collin Morikawa has won the PGA Championship on Sunday, shooting a six-under-par 64 at TPC Harding Park, to secure the 23-year-old's first major title. This was his second appearance in a major.

Morikawa is a California native and University of California, Berkeley graduate. He finished two strokes ahead of Paul Casey and third-round leader Dustin Johnson. The Associated Press said he now joins Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus as 23-year-olds to win the PGA.

CBS Sports points out that Morikawa is the third-youngest player to win the PGA Championship in the stroke play era and also the ninth golfer to win the event in his debut. Keegan Bradley was the last player to do so when he won in 2011.

Morikawa turned heads on the 14th hole where he chipped in some 54 feet from the fairway; then on the par-4 16th hole, he sunk an eagle putt after a 294-yard drive landed him some 7 feet from the pin.

CBS Sports called Morikawa a "well-rounded superstar in total control of his talents."