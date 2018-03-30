Colin Trevorrow to direct "Jurassic World 3"

Colin Trevorrow is returning to the "Jurassic World" franchise to direct its third installment. Executive producer Steven Spielberg told Entertainment Weekly that Trevorrow will direct the next "Jurassic World" film; it was previously announced that he was writing the script. Spielberg will also serve as executive producer on "Jurassic Park 3."

Trevorrow co-wrote and directed "Jurassic World" in 2015 and also co-wrote the script for the second installment, "Fallen Kingdom," which is set to hit theaters on June 22. Trevorrow's co-writer on the first two scripts was Derek Connolly, but he will write the script for "Jurassic World 3" with Emily Carmichael of "Pacific Rim: Uprising."

J.A. Bayona directs "Fallen Kingdom." Trevorrow told Entertainment Weekly, "It's important to this franchise that we welcome new creative voices to keep our storytelling fresh and alive. I'm thrilled with the tension and beauty J.A. has brought to 'Fallen Kingdom,' and I know Emily will add another layer of emotion to the concluding chapter of our trilogy."

Universal says "Jurassic World 3" will land in June 2021.

The first "Jurassic World" ranks among the biggest box-office hits. It boasted a $208.8 million opening weekend and finished with $1.7 billion worldwide in ticket sales.