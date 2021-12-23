Chris Martin says Coldplay will stop making new music as a band in 2025

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin said the band will stop making new music together in 2025. Martin, 44, made the revelation during an interview with British host Jo Whiley.

"Our last proper record will come out in 2025, and I think after that we will only tour," he said. "And maybe we'll do some sort of collaborative things, but the Coldplay catalogue, as it were, finishes then."

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin during the X-Factor Final at the Mediolanum Forum. Milan (Italy), December 9th, 2021 Marco Piraccini/Archivio Marco Piraccini/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

A clip of the remarks aired during the The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show as Whiley previewed the interview ahead of her holiday special with Martin, set to broadcast Thursday evening on the BBC.

Special Chris-tmas co-host tonight with Chris Martin from @coldplay It’s brilliant. I think you’ll like it.

Hope you can listen 🎄🌟🎙@BBCRadio2 pic.twitter.com/QZz8kT1TC1 — Jo Whiley (@jowhiley) December 23, 2021

Martin had previously told NME magazine that they intended to make 12 albums and stop. The band released its ninth album, "Music of the Spheres" in October.

Their latest announcement comes as they're set to embark on an "environmentally friendly" world tour next year promoting the album. They pledged to cut CO2 emissions by 50% compared to their 2016-17 world tour and announced a range of initiatives set to mitigate their impact on the environment. Those measures include installing solar panels on the floors to generate power ahead of their shows and building the stage from reusable and sustainable materials.

The British band broke through behind their hit "Yellow" in 2000 and have been together since 1996. They've won seven Grammy Awards and sold more than 100 million albums worldwide. They also performed at the Super Bowl halftime show in 2016.