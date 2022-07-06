Coldplay aims to promote togetherness for hard-of-hearing fans at concerts

Sign language interpreters, light shows and technology intended to broaden the experience for those hard of hearing are some of the elements that the band Coldplay incorporates in their concerts to create a more inclusive audience experience. The seven-time Grammy Award-winning British rockers are currently on tour with shows scheduled across the world.

"It's incredible that people are coming," guitarist Jonny Buckland told "CBS Mornings" co-host Nate Burleson. "If we have one aim, it's the feeling of togetherness."

On their current tour, the band has begun offering a device called a SUBPAC, which is a wearable audio system that allows people to feel the bass through vibrations.

"Music is waves," drummer Will Champion said. "You can hear them but also feel them as well."

We want our shows to be inclusive & accessible.



For D/deaf & Hard-of-hearing guests, we provide SUBPACs (wearable, bass-delivering vests) + 2 sign language interpreters.



If we’re playing near you & you’d like to watch with the interpreter & SUBPACs, email access@coldplay.com pic.twitter.com/iGZvkNYyj3 — Coldplay (@coldplay) May 13, 2022

Lead vocalist Chris Martin told Burleson that his partner gifted him a SUBPAC vest for Christmas, saying it was similar to what Finneas O'Connell, the producer and brother to pop superstar Billie Eilish, wears onstage.

"It vibrates so it's useful for someone like Finneas to hear where the one is on the bass drum," Martin said.

The band also provides local sign language interpreters, sensory bags, sensory refuge stations and touch tours for blind guests at each of their shows on tour, according to Coldplay's website.

Longtime Coldplay fan Mike Rivera, who is hard of hearing, commended the band's inclusive concert elements.

"All of the accessibility for the community is very exciting," he said. "Coldplay means a lot to us."

Rivera's daughter Kayley agreed.

"It's crazy to be able to enjoy something like this with my dad on the same level my friends can with their dad, and the fact that Coldplay's spearheading this is just a huge step in the right direction and that makes me really excited for the future," she said.

Champion says the band's philanthropy means a lot to them.

"It makes us really feel extremely proud and also a little bit emotional because you hear wonderful stories about families who wouldn't ever think about going to a show because they're hearing impaired or deaf," he said.