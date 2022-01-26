Texas man pleads guilty to trying to smuggle 2 people into U.S. in flag-draped coffin: "Dead guy, Navy guy"

U.S., Mexico team up to catch border criminal...

U.S., Mexico team up to catch border criminals

A man has pleaded guilty to trying to smuggle undocumented immigrants into Texas in a flag-draped coffin, federal prosecutors said on Tuesday. Zachary Taylor Blood, 33, admitted to one count of alien smuggling after he was arrested at a checkpoint in October, according to U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery.

Federal investigators say on October 26, 2021, Blood drove a gray van modified to transport caskets to the Border Patrol checkpoint near Falfurrias, Texas. When asked by border officials what was inside, Blood allegedly replied: "Dead guy, Navy guy."

Authorities got suspicious when they noticed the coffin was in poor condition and packing tape was used to attach the flag to the top. After a second inspection, law enforcement discovered two Mexican nationals, "both unlawfully present within the United States, concealed inside the coffin."

The two men admitted to paying a smuggler to get them to San Antonio, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. They said after crossing the river into the U.S. they were taken to a parking lot where Blood was waiting for them. Blood then told them to get into the coffin and began driving north, prosecutors say.

A U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agent keeps watch at a checkpoint station, on Feb. 22, 2013, in Falfurrias, Texas. Eric Gay/AP

Blood, of Galveston, Texas, faces up to five years in federal prison and a possible $250,000 fine. He will remain in custody until he is sentenced in May.

Last week, a Florida man was charged with human smuggling after the bodies of four people, including a baby and a teenager, were found in Canada near the U.S. border

In April, the Biden administration launched a multi-agency operation targeting human smuggling organizations.