More than a dozen homes burning in Coastal Fire near Laguna Beach

A wildfire in a residential area of California has burned at least 13 homes Wednesday evening, local authorities said. The Coastal Fire, which broke out in the brush in Aliso Wood Canyon between Laguna Niguel and Laguna Beach just before 3 p.m. local time, has so far scorched more than 180 acres and is 0% contained.

No injuries have been reported at this time, according to fire officials. CBS Los Angeles reports that a cat was rescued from one of the homes. Fire officials reported hearing what they believed was ammunition exploding in one of the houses that had caught fire.

The Coastal Fire spreads through a residential area near Laguna Beach, California, on Wednesday, May 11, 2022. Tim Wheaton

The fire started as a 3-acre blaze before growing to 30 and then 150 acres within just a few hours.

Fixed-wing planes were used to drop fire retardant on the hillside where the fire began, in hopes of slowing the advance of the flames CBS Los Angeles reports. Water-dropping helicopters and airtankers were also being used to battle the blaze, according to CBS Los Angeles.

Several evacuation orders are in place, as well as voluntary evacuations, CBS Los Angeles reports. Students at Laguna Beach High School were evacuated from their after-school activities.

Video shared on social media showed massive plumes of smoke.

Fire in Laguna Niguel / Laguna Beach area is definitely getting bigger and pushed by the high winds right now #KTLA @KTLA pic.twitter.com/ge2Nhiv024 — Tim Wheaton (@TheTimWheaton) May 11, 2022