"Clueless" cast reunites nearly 25 years after film's release

Stars of the iconic '90s romantic comedy "Clueless" reunited Saturday at a panel during the Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo (C2E2). And fans of the hit were, "totally buggin'."

Alicia Silverstone (Cher Horowitz), Paul Rudd (Josh Lucas), Donald Faison (Murray Duvall) and Breckin Meyer (Travis Birkenstock) came together ahead of the 25th anniversary of the film's 1995 release in July. The event was billed as the "Clueless' Reunion Panel," and was described as "a once in a lifetime" experience.

In the hour-long panel posted to YouTube, the stars gushed about the movie and answered audience questions on being part of such a beloved film.

"I loved playing Cher," Silverstone said. "It was such a fun character and working with these guys — every one of them was so much fun. I didn't know who that girl was, so it was really fun to be her. Because it wasn't, like, how I lived my life."

One fan even asked Rudd how he miraculously doesn't seem to age. The actor joked, "I'm 80 years old on the inside. It's a mess underneath all this."

Faison posted a photo of the former cast members to Instagram Saturday with the caption, "Rollin' with the homies ..." in reference to track from Coolio featured in the flick. Silverstone and Meyer also posted the same image on their account; but that wasn't the only snap the performers shared on social media.

Silverstone revealed on Instagram that she and Rudd had caught up before the panel with a dinner the night before by posting a solo shot of the two on-screen love interests, gushing, "I mean he ordered vegan for both of us ... swoon."

"Clueless" grossed more than $56 million. Twenty years later, the film's director and writer Amy Heckerling told "CBS This Morning" of the movie, "It was, like, the most fun set I've ever been on in my life. Those characters make me happy because it doesn't matter what reality is. Reality is what you decide it is."

The film, based on Jane Austen's book "Emma," looks like it will be getting a second life. Tracy Oliver, who co-wrote the well-received comedy, "Girls Trip," confirmed a reboot on Twitter last fall. Marquita Robinson, who writes for Netflix's "Glow," is writing the film's script.

The hit gave late actress Brittany Murphy her start as Tai Frasier, Cher's sweet and, at times naive, friend. The actress died in 2009 at the age of 32 of what appeared to be natural causes, a Los Angeles County coroner's official told CBS News at the time.

Silverstone gushed about the actress during the panel saying, "She was so good." Murphy's on-screen love interest Meyer also remembered her as being "ridiculously talented."