"Clueless" actress Stacey Dash ends short-lived congressional bid

"Clueless" actress turned conservative commentator Stacey Dash is backing out of her bid for Congress in California's 44th Congressional District, she announced on Twitter Friday.

Dash said it was "not an easy" decision, claiming she believes the "overall bitterness surrounding our political process" would be "detrimental to the health and wellbeing of my family."

"I would never want to betray the personal and spiritual principles I believe in most: that God and my family come first," she wrote in a statement posted to Twitter.

Dash filed to run in February, for the seat currently held by Democrat Nanette Barragan. Registered Democrats far outweigh Republicans in the Los Angeles-area district.

Dash has sparked controversy for her outspoken views on transgender people, feminists and the Black Lives Matter movement, among other issues.

"My political positions have often been labeled as controversial, but the real controversy is how decades of government corruption and political disempowerment have created a system where skyrocketing home prices, dirty needles in the streets, and long bus trips to other districts for jobs are somehow considered acceptable by the government officials representing the 44th District," Dash wrote in her statement.

"The people living here deserve better," Dash continued. "I will continue to speak out about those and other problems facing the district, as well as the distractions that take the place of real change."