Clear backpacks soon the rule for students on Long Island

EAST ROCKAWAY, N.Y. -- More than 500 students on Long Island will now have to use clear backpacks in school, CBS New York reports. The East Rockaway School District has distributed the bags to everyone in middle and high school.

It's meant as a safety precaution following the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida. When students returned from spring break to campus, they were required to use clear backpacks and wear identification badges at all times.

Starting off the last quarter of senior year right, with a good ol’ violation of privacy! pic.twitter.com/Glf9C14dsq — Delaney Tarr (@delaneytarr) April 2, 2018

And that, they are pic.twitter.com/QuqOt1V4aU — Kyra Parrow (@longlivekcx) April 2, 2018

In Florida, Broward Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie also said metal detectors may soon be installed at the high school in Parkland, Florida, where a former student carried an assault weapon in a large bag and killed 17 people on Valentine's Day.