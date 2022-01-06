Florida sheriff hopes 2 deputies' suicides will be "catalyst for change" in attitude toward mental health

A Florida sheriff mourning the loss of two of his deputies who died by suicide within a matter of days said he hopes the tragedy will be a "catalyst for change" that will help "ease the stigma" surrounding mental health. St. Lucie County Sheriff Ken Mascara said the two deputies, Clayton Osteen and Victoria Pacheco, were the parents of a 1-month-old boy.

"While it is impossible for us to fully comprehend the private circumstances leading up to this devastating loss, we pray that this tragedy becomes a catalyst for change, a catalyst to help ease the stigma surrounding mental well-being and normalize the conversation about the challenges so many of us face on a regular basis," Mascara said in a statement posted to Facebook on Tuesday.

Deputy Clayton Osteen and Deputy Victoria Pacheco of the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office are seen in a photo combination. Fort Lauderdale Police Department via WTSP-TV

Osteen attempted suicide on New Year's Eve while he was off duty, the sheriff said. The deputy's family decided to take him off life support Sunday. On Tuesday morning, the sheriff's office learned of Pacheco's death, Mascara said.

"Words cannot express the tremendous loss we all feel after losing these two members of our Sheriff's Office family," he said.

According to an obituary, Osteen, 24, served in the Marine Corps and was named deputy of the year for 2020. Last year, Pacheco was commended for helping save the life of a person suffering from a drug overdose, WPTV reported.

"To the general public, and sometimes even myself, it's easy to view law enforcement as superhuman … but let's not forget that they're human just like us," Mascara said.

If you or someone you know might be at risk of suicide, there is help. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, text a crisis counselor at 741741 or visit suicidepreventionlifeline.org.