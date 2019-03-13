Claire's recalls makeup products that tested positive for asbestos

Claire's has issued a voluntary recall of three makeup products that regulators said tested positive for asbestos. When the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced the test results last week, Claire's disputed the findings but pulled the items from stores. Now it says any consumers who bought the products should stop using them.

"We initiated this voluntary recall after testing by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration indicated the possible presence of asbestos fibers in product samples from one lot of each product," Claire's said in a statement posted on the FDA's website. Exposure to asbestos has been linked to several forms of cancer.

The recall involves certain batches of three cosmetic products: Claire's Eye Shadows, Claire's Compact Powder and Claire's Contour Palette. These items were offered for sale between October 2016 and March 2019 and have been removed from all stores.

Consumers who purchased these products are urged to discontinue use and return them to a Claire's store for a full refund.

The affected products and lot numbers include:

Claire's Eye Shadows – Batch No/Lot No: 08/17

Claire's Compact Powder – Batch No/Lot No: 07/15

Claire's Contour Palette – Batch No/Lot No: 04/17

To date, there have been no reports of any injuries or illness associated with the recalled products. The company said it is also removing any remaining talc-based products.

Last week, the FDA issued a warning to consumers not to use the products because it said Claire's refused to comply with its request for a recall, and the agency doesn't have the power to force one. At the time, Claire's said the FDA's test results mischaracterized fibers as asbestos. It said it tried to discuss the matter with the FDA, but the agency moved ahead with its warning.

The FDA conducted the tests after learning of reports of asbestos in products sold by retailers Claire's and Justice in 2017. Talc is commonly found in makeup and personal care products, including baby powder and eyeshadow, and can be contaminated with asbestos, the FDA says.

Claire's makeup tests positive for asbestos, group says

Cosmetics do not have to be reviewed or approved by the FDA. Last week, the agency announced plans to help keep consumers safe from asbestos, including plans to collect information from companies on how they ensure the talc they use is free from the mineral.

The FDA also asked companies to register their products and ingredient lists on its website, though doing so is not required.