One killed, 5 wounded in Cincinnati shooting

One person was killed and five others wounded in a shooting in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Friday night, authorities said.

In a news briefing late Friday night, Cincinnati Police Chief Teresa Theetge said the incident occurred a little before 9:30 p.m. local time on a street in the city's West End neighborhood, located near downtown.

Theetge said officers arrived to find one person, a male, dead at the scene. Five others were rushed to local hospitals. Their conditions were not confirmed.

Some of the victims were juveniles, Theetge disclosed. The deceased victim was not immediately identified.

"This is absolutely unacceptable in our city, unacceptable, that on a Friday night, six people were shot in one incident," the police chief said.

The circumstances that led up to the shooting were unclear, she added. There was no word of any arrests.

Theetge said there was "no indication" of an ongoing threat to the public.