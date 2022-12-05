Man who allegedly killed couple over barking dog in Massachusetts is arrested in Florida

Christopher Keeley, wanted for killing Marshfield couple, arrested in Florida Christopher Keeley, wanted for killing Marshfield couple, arrested in Florida 00:26

A 27-year-old man who authorities suspect was involved in the killings of a Massachusetts couple was arrested in Florida Friday. Authorities say Christopher Keeley of Weymouth, Mass. was arrested in Miami Beach.

Police found the victims, Carl Mattson and Vicki Mattson, in their home in Marshfield, a community south of Boston, on Tuesday, according to Plymouth District Attorney Timothy Cruz.

Police were responding to a request for a well-being check. The couple, both 70, appeared to have been stabbed and beaten. Autopsy results are pending.

CBS Boston, citing court documents, reported the victims were found just inside their home with evidence of a struggle including an overturned bookcase. A friend of Keeley's asked police to do a check on the home telling them Keeley had been living with the couple as a favor to a family member, but had recently been asked to leave.

Authorities have not disclosed a motive in the killings but CBS Boston, citing the court documents, reported that Keeley told a friend it was an argument over a barking dog that led to the attack. He also allegedly told the friend that he had recently felt that he wanted to harm people.

Keeley is expected to appear in court in Florida before he can be extradited to Massachusetts. It was unclear Keeley is represented by an attorney.