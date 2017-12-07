Chrissy Teigen, Chelsea Handler evacuate California fires

Celebrities are among the tens of thousands of people who had to evacuate their homes as four major wildfires burn out of control in Southern California. The fires have destroyed nearly 200 homes and other buildings, a figure that is almost certain to grow. Stars like Chrissy Teigen and Chelsea Handler tweeted that they were leaving their houses.

Handler got in a political jibe as she posted about evacuating her home, saying, "It's like Donald Trump is setting the world on fire."

Just evacuated my house. It’s like Donald Trump is setting the world on fire. Literally and figuratively. Stay safe everyone. Dark times. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) December 6, 2017

Teigen, who recently announced she's expecting her second child, said she grabbed her 1-year-old daughter Luna and a pack of Oreos before she fled. She later said she was "fine" and thanked firefighters.

never thought I’d get to actually play what I thought was a hypothetical game of what would you grab if there were a fire. so far all I have is Luna, some limited edition Oreos and my spike tv award — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 6, 2017

Lea Michele said she grabbed what she "loved most" before heading to a friend's home.

Praying for everyone in LA...grabbed what I loved most this morning and so grateful to my friends for taking us in.. ❤️ — Lea Michele (@LeaMichele) December 6, 2017

Jennifer Tilly said she had a tough time finding a hotel after evacuating her house.

The fourth hotel we tried had a room. Seems like everyone is evacuating the wildfires. We had to go further east. pic.twitter.com/8P80oWIOAq — Jennifer Tilly (@JenniferTilly) December 6, 2017

Maria Shriver also wrote that she was packing up her home in case the fire moved in her direction.

Packing up my house as the winds pick up, in case the fire moves. Grabbing what tugs at the heart. Everything else means nothing. — Maria Shriver (@mariashriver) December 7, 2017

On Thursday, flames from the largest and most destructive Southern California wildfire, known as the Thomas Fire, churned toward coastal and mountain communities northwest of Los Angeles, disrupting travel on a major highway and triggering more evacuations.

A wind forecast called for potentially dangerous gusts, but ones not likely to approach historic levels forecasters had feared, according to the National Weather Service.

"This is good news for the fire crews as the winds will not be driven quite as vigorously," a weather service statement said.