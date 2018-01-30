Chris Christie says Trump shouldn't sit down for a Mueller interview

Chris Christie does not think President Trump should sit down face to face with special prosecutor Robert Mueller.

The former Republican governor of New Jersey spoke Tuesday during his first appearance as a political contributor for ABC News. Christie was characterized on "Good Morning America" as a friend and adviser to Mr. Trump.

Christie, who served as the U.S. attorney for New Jersey before he was elected, says he doesn't think there have been any credible allegations against Trump. But Christie says Mueller is not someone "to be trifled with."

He also says that anyone who speculates about what Mueller may know is "throwing darts at the wall with a blindfold on."

Christie was succeeded after eight years in office on Jan. 16 by Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy.

Christie's comments come after a New York Times report last week that Mr. Trump ordered Mueller's firing last June, but backed off when White House counsel Don McGahn threatened to resign over the incident.

That report came shortly after Mr. Trump told reporters at the White House that he is "looking forward" to an interview with the special counsel, and would be willing to testify under oath.

"I would do it under it under oath," and, "I would love to do that as soon as possible," the president told reporters at the White House Wednesday.