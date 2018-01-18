By Emily Tillett CBS News January 18, 2018, 1:33 PM

Chris Christie stopped at TSA for evading security checkpoint

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, who left office earlier this week, attempted to bypass a TSA security checkpoint on Thursday, according to CBS New York

Christie attempted to go around the TSA checkpoint at Newark Liberty International Airport after entering the airport through a "special access area" along with his State Police security detail. 

But a Port Authority officer stopped Christie and refused him entry near the restricted area of the terminal, telling him that was no longer allowed entry into that access point. 

Christie reportedly cooperated with the officer and reentered the airport through the regular entrance.  

Before Christie left office, he told NJ.com in a wide-ranging interview on his governorship that, were it not for President Donald Trump's stunning campaign, he would be in the White House today. 

"It's incredibly frustrating to think to yourself, 'Wow, if this guy were not in the race, we'd win this thing,'" Christie told NJ.com. He added, "And I absolutely believe if Trump had not gotten into the race I think we would have won." 

He said after 8 years in office, he had no "major regrets." He added, "I did it the way I wanted to do it and I was myself the whole time."

Christie was replaced by Democrat Phil Murphy, who was sworn in as the state's 56th governor on Tuesday. 

