Chris Brown arrested on felony battery charge after Florida concert

Recording artist Chris Brown was arrested Thursday after a concert in Florida on an outstanding warrant for felony battery. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office confirmed that he was booked on the charge and then released on $2,000 bond.

According to a statement sent to CBS News by the sheriff's office, Brown, 29, was booked into the Palm Beach County Jail at 11:00 p.m. on a warrant issued by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office. Hillsborough is about 150 miles northwest of Palm Beach.

It was unclear early Friday morning what the battery charge related to.

Entertainment website TMZ, which first reported Brown's arrest on Thursday, said Palm Beach County police were waiting to take him into custody immediately after his concert at the Coral Sky Ampitheatre in West Palm Beach.

Brown has a history of violence, including a felony conviction for the 2009 assault on his then-girlfriend, Rihanna, ahead of the Grammys. He completed his probation in that case in 2015.

In 2016 he was arrested at his home north of Los Angeles for an alleged assault with a deadly weapon, after a woman -- later identified as former beauty queen Baylee Curran -- called 911 from outside the house requesting help. He was released on $250,000 bail.

In 2013, Brown struck a man outside a Washington, D.C., hotel and was charged with misdemeanor assault. The singer was ordered into rehab but was dismissed from the facility for violating its rules.

Brown spent 2½ months in custody, with U.S. marshals shuttling him between Los Angeles and the nation's capital for court hearings.

In another incident while in treatment, Brown was accused of throwing a brick at his mother's car following a counseling session. It came after Brown completed court-ordered anger management classes.