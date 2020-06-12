Chloe x Halle on their new album, "Ungodly Hour," and sharing their gift amid nationwide turmoil

"Grateful" is how the Grammy-nominated sister singing duo Chloe x Halle sum up their time sheltered in place during a global health crisis, nationwide protests, and the release of their second studio album.

"It's a blessing to be safe and healthy with our family," Halle told CBSN. "Especially with everything going on right now, it's literally a privilege, we're just so grateful."

Chloe and Hailey Bailey, widely known as Chloe x Halle, released their sophomore album, "Ungodly Hour," on Friday. The album title comes from the lyrics of a song by the same name, which include "'love me at the ungodly hour."

"We wanted to call the album 'Ungodly Hour' because this is the time where it's OK not to be perfect," Chloe said. "A lot of people perceive us as these two little angels, but there's so much more to us than that. We're growing as young women and we're learning to love ourselves, while owning our insecurities, vulnerabilities and sexuality. I can't wait for everyone to learn more about us when they hear this album."

Halle Bailey, left, and Chloe Bailey, sisters who make up the singing duo Chloe x Halle, on September 17, 2019 in Los Angeles. Amy Sussman / Getty Images

To build up excitement for the album, the duo released their first single, "Do It." They said they've been met with positive feedback online.

"Just receiving all of that love is really something beautiful," Halle said. "We have been very excited to release this new project. So the build-up has been really exciting for us and also for our fans."

Chloe produced 10 of the album's songs. She said she couldn't have done it without Halle, who she said inspires her — or their father, who pushed the duo to find their own solutions at an early age.

"No one ever really wanted to write music for us, or produce a beat for these young 10- and 8-year-olds," recalled Chloe, the older sister who is now 21. "Because what is there really to talk about? When that happened, dad enforced on us that we have to do it ourselves."

Four days before "Ungodly Hour" was scheduled to drop, Chloe x Halle announced that they would postpone the album's release in solidarity with the protests against police brutality. In a video posted on their Instagram, Chloe said it was important to amplify and honor the lives that have been lost.

The week of George Floyd's death in Minneapolis, the sisters took to social media, singing a rendition of "We Shall Overcome" as a tribute to Floyd.

When asked if they agree with fans' comments that their voices sound angelic, they said it's a huge compliment that makes them extremely happy.

"We feel that we're vessels, and if anyone takes that as healing and angelic that is the biggest compliment we could ever receive," Chloe said. "Because we're always trying to share God's love and light through our voices."

Of the 13 songs, Chloe x Halle tell CBSN that their song "Forgive Me" defines the full body of work.

"We're being unapologetically ourselves, and if anyone can't accept that, we hope they can forgive us. Because we're still going to live our best lives and continue being the best version of ourselves, while making mistakes along the way," Chloe said.