Survivors of child sexual abuse seek justice under New York's new statute of limitations

New York — Joanne Schoonmaker said a janitor began raping her when she was just 11 at her public middle school in upstate New York. She said the abuse continued for four years and eventually, she told the school principal.

"He said to just stay away from him," Schoonmaker said. "I didn't hear from any law enforcement or anyone. No one was there to protect me."



But she is finding justice with a new statute of limitations taking effect at midnight in New York. The state's groundbreaking Child Victims Act gives Schoonmaker and other victims of child sexual abuse, a one year "lookback window" to file a civil lawsuit, regardless of their age now. It will likely lead to a tidal wave of litigation against institutions like the Catholic Church, public and private schools and the Boy Scouts.

"What statute of limitations reform does is it hands the power to the victims," said Marci Hamilton, a constitutional law expert and founder of the child abuse advocacy group Child USA. "The average age, according to the best science, of a victim coming forward about child sex abuse is age 52."

Eighteen states and Washington, D.C., also have revised statute laws taking effect this year.

"In 2003, there was a window open in California. There were multi $100 million settlements that resulted. Insurance paid roughly half of those lawsuits so they are going to end up paying again," Hamilton said.

That led the San Diego Archdiocese to file for bankruptcy and the Catholic Church to pay more than $1 billion dollars to victims across California.

Schoonmaker is now 51, and said for the first time in 40 years, she has a voice.

"I trusted them to take care of me. I was there the majority of the time right at school. Kids are at school most of the time," she said.