Names of nearly 200 Boy Scout leaders accused of sexual misconduct being revealed in New York and New Jersey
The names of more than 130 Boy Scout leaders in New York and 50 Boy Scout leaders in New Jersey accused of sexual misconduct with minors were expected to be revealed Tuesday in back-to-back press conferences in Manhattan and Newark.
At 11 a.m. ET, the law firm Jeff Anderson & Associates was expected to release the names of over 130 Boy Scout leaders named in the organization's so-called "Perversion Files" who worked in New York.
According to NJ.com, at 1:30 p.m. ET, the same firm and the firm of Greg Gianforcaro planned to hold a press conference in Newark where they were expected to name 50 other accused Scout leaders.
Actions draw on release of "Perversion Files" in 2012
Tuesday's announcements draw and expand upon the "Perversion Files" a 14,500-page list created by the Boy Scouts between 1965 and 1985 naming "Ineligible Volunteers" who had been individuals employed by the Boy Scouts of America. The list was only released in 2012 by the Oregon Supreme Court.
According to NJ.com, a collection of authorities, from priests to police chiefs, protected Scoutmasters and others accused of sexual abuse, rationalizing their decision as necessary to protect the reputation of the Boy Scouts' name.
On Tuesday, the Jeff Anderson firm planned to reveal testimony of over 7,000 alleged child sex abusers in the Boy Scouts.
Boy Scouts of America has issued a statement
The Boy Scouts issued a statement Monday night saying that they "care deeply about all victims of child sex abuse and sincerely apologize to anyone who was harmed during their time in Scouting."
"We believe victims, we support them, and we have paid for unlimited counseling by a provider of their choice," the statement read. "Nothing is more important than the safety and protection of children in Scouting and we are outraged that there have been times when individuals took advantage of our programs to abuse innocent children."