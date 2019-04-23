Jordan McLinn attends W.H. Easter egg roll

President Trump and first lady Melania Trump hosted the 141st White House Easter egg roll on Monday, a tradition that dates back to 1878. Among the guests was 10-year-old Jordan McLinn, who's battling muscular dystrophy. We first told you about Jordan in 2015, when he became the face of the "right to try" campaign. That movement was pushing to get some patients easier access to experimental drugs. Jordan ran up and down the White House lawn on Monday, something his mom says he was able to do because of the treatments they fought for.