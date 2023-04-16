2 dead, 4 wounded in mass shooting at crowded park in Louisville

Two people were killed and four others were wounded after gunfire erupted at Chickasaw Park in Louisville on Saturday night, authorities said. The deadly incident came less than one week after five people were killed and eight were injured in another mass shooting at a downtown bank in the same city.

Saturday's attack happened at around 9 p.m. local time, when at least one shooter opened fire into a crowd of hundreds gathered at the park, the Louisville Police Department confirmed in a statement to CBS News. In addition to the victims who sustained fatal injuries, four other people were wounded in the shooting and subsequently transferred to University Hospital for treatment.

Louisville police said identifying information about the hospitalized individuals and their conditions were "not readily available" when they shared their most recent update several hours after shooting. One person was said to be hospitalized in critical condition, CBS affiliate WLKY reported.

Authorities have opened a probe into the shooting at Chickasaw Park and are investigating the attack as a homicide, according to the Louisville Police Department. They have not yet identified a suspect in connection with the incident or any potential motive, and said later on Saturday night that it was unclear whether the shooting was carried out by one or multiple people.

"The department's Homicide Unit has taken over the investigation which remains active and ongoing at this time," Louisville police wrote in the statement. "Authorities are still in the infancy stages of the investigation and have yet to determine a suspect(s) or motive."

Louisville Deputy Police Chief Paul Humphreys spoke at a news conference after two people were killed and another four were injured in a shooting at the city's Chickasaw Park on Saturday night. WLKY

Although reports indicated that Chickasaw Park was packed with hundreds of people at the time of the shooting, according to the statement, Louisville Deputy Police Chief Paul Humphreys said there were no witnesses to the attack during a news conference held at the scene. Authorities have asked anyone with information about the incident to report what they know to the Louisville Police Department.

Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg said "this has been an unspeakable week of tragedy for out city" at the news conference Saturday night.

"It wasn't just Monday's shooting, wasn't just today's shooting. There were several other shootings in between. We lost more lives in between Monday's mass shooting and tonight's," Greenberg said. "Please, put your weapons down. There are so many ways to resolve disputes, to talk to one another. Gun violence is not the solution to anything."