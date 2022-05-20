Watch CBS News
2 killed, 8 wounded in mass shooting outside a Chicago McDonald's

By Marissa Parra, Mugo Odigwe

A suspect is in custody after two people were killed and eight others wounded in a mass shooting in downtown Chicago late Thursday night.

Police said it happened just after 10:40 p.m. outside a McDonald's. One of its windows was shattered during the shooting. 

Police confirmed to CBS Chicago that a suspect was in custody and a handgun was recovered at the scene.

Authorities didn't immediately release the names and ages of the victims or the conditions of the wounded.

"I literally just got home, I walked into my apartment's lobby and I saw two girls running in," one witness told the station. "They looked just traumatized."

An investigation is underway. 

First published on May 20, 2022 / 6:49 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

