2 killed, 8 wounded in mass shooting outside a Chicago McDonald's
A suspect is in custody after two people were killed and eight others wounded in a mass shooting in downtown Chicago late Thursday night.
Police said it happened just after 10:40 p.m. outside a McDonald's. One of its windows was shattered during the shooting.
Police confirmed to CBS Chicago that a suspect was in custody and a handgun was recovered at the scene.
Authorities didn't immediately release the names and ages of the victims or the conditions of the wounded.
"I literally just got home, I walked into my apartment's lobby and I saw two girls running in," one witness told the station. "They looked just traumatized."
An investigation is underway.
