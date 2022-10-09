Emily Sisson sets American record at Chicago Marathon, landing in second place behind defending champ Ruth Chepngetich

Kenyan Ruth Chepngetich won the Chicago Marathon on Sunday with a time of 2:14:18, followed by Emily Sisson, whose unofficial time crushed the women's marathon record set 16 years ago in London.

Chepngetich, the defending Chicago Marathon champion, set an early lead but told ESPN she had hoped to break the world record, coming up 14 seconds short on Sunday.

"I wanted to break the world record ... but I'm happy," Chepngetich said. "Next year I'm ready to come back again."

Another record was demolished by Marcel Hug of Switzerland, who won the men's wheelchair with unofficial time of 1:25:20. Susannah Scaroni of the U.S. placed first in women's wheelchair, finishing in 1:45:48.

Over 40,000 racers gathered for the 44th running of the Bank of America Chicago Marathon.

Runners completed the 26.2-mile race which started promptly at 7:30 a.m on Sunday at the intersection of Columbus Drive and Monroe Street and ended on Columbus Drive south of Balbo Drive in Grant Park.

Spectators cheered as Benson Kipruto of Kenya won the men's race, finishing in 2:04:24, according to the Chicago Marathon Twitter page.

The more than 40,000 runners returned after a transition year with more protocols in place due to COVID-19, making this year's event more festive, executive race director Carey Pinkowski told CBS Chicago.

"It's just a more festive feel to the event. Last night in the city we had the pasta dinners were back, people were out shopping, going to dinner, it'll be a lot of people on the course today. So, a lot of entertainment people are going to come out. We're looking forward to a great day," Pinkoski said.