Winners of the record setting 44th Bank of America Chicago Marathon

Thousands of runners prepare to hit the streets for the 2022 Chicago Marathon

Thousands of runners prepare to hit the streets for the 2022 Chicago Marathon

Thousands of runners prepare to hit the streets for the 2022 Chicago Marathon

CHICAGO (CBS) – Thousands of racers gathered at Grant Park for the 2022 Bank of America Chicago Marathon Sunday morning.

The race kicked off at 7:30 a.m. as runners and spectators filled the streets of downtown Chicago in the record-setting marathon.

Here are this year's winners according to the Chicago Marathon Twitter page:

Men's Wheelchair: Marcel Hug of Switzerland - setting an unofficial record of 1:25:20.

Our first finisher of the 2022 @BankofAmerica #ChicagoMarathon is Marcel Hug, setting unofficial course record of 1:25:20! pic.twitter.com/oH7bb4WH9F — Chicago Marathon (@ChiMarathon) October 9, 2022

Women's Wheelchair: Susannah Scaroni of the U.S. - finishing in 1:45:48.

Susannah Scaroni dominates the women's wheelchair field finishing in 1:45:48. pic.twitter.com/WMO7Pa98jL — Chicago Marathon (@ChiMarathon) October 9, 2022

Men's race: Benson Kipruto of Kenya - finishing in 2:04:24.

Women's race: Ruth Chepngetich of Kenya - finishes with the second fastest time with 2:14:18.

Ruth Chepngetich wins the women's race with the second fastest time ever, 2:14:18! pic.twitter.com/uUkOBpFBZk — Chicago Marathon (@ChiMarathon) October 9, 2022

Not too far behind, Emily Sisson finishes in second with an unofficial American record of 2:18:29.

Emily Sisson in second setting unofficial American record of 2:18:29! pic.twitter.com/xY40PwJMSC — Chicago Marathon (@ChiMarathon) October 9, 2022

More than 40,000 people participated in this years race with most being excited to be back to normal following the pandemic. Executive Race Director Carey Pinkowski said last years race was a transition period with protocols in place, but this year is more festive.

"It's just a more festive feel to the event. Last night in the city we had the pasta dinners were back, people were out shopping, going to dinner, it'll be a lot of people on the course today. So, a lot of entertainment people are going to come out. We're looking forward to a great day," Pinkoski said.