Robbery suspect and clerk fatally shoot each other in Chicago grocery store

Community remembers beloved supermarket clerk killed in South Shore Community remembers beloved supermarket clerk killed in South Shore 02:25

A robbery suspect and a grocery clerk fatally shot each other during an attempted holdup in a store in Chicago, authorities said. The shootings Friday evening inside the El Barakah Supermarket in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood killed would-be robber Nicholas Williams, 24, and 63-year-old clerk Ali Hassan of Berwyn, the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office said.

Williams entered the store around 6:20 p.m. and produced a handgun in an attempt to rob the store, but Hassan pulled a gun from his waistband and shot Williams in the chest, police said. Williams returned fire and shot Hassan in the chest and back.

Chicago Shooting: Community remembers beloved supermarket clerk killed in South Shore https://t.co/tN4bsUCkzc pic.twitter.com/gR5wshtLug — CBS Chicago (@cbschicago) November 13, 2022

Police previously said Williams was shot by a customer with a concealed carry license, CBS Chicago reported.

Williams ran from the store but collapsed about a block away and died, police said.

Hassan, a Palestinian immigrant, was transported to University of Chicago Medical Center and was later pronounced dead.

Two other people in the store were not hurt, police said.

Hasan's sister-in-law said he leaves behind five children, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

Neighbors found the doors of El Barakah Supermarket still closed this weekend after the shooting, CBS Chicago reported.

"This strange right here. I'm hurt right here because that's my guy," Lindsay Ellis, a longtime South Shore resident, told the station. "We just got out of the store at 6:30. They close at 7. As soon as I got in the house, sit on the couch, heard the pop, pop, pop, pop."