Coast Guard looking for father and son missing at sea off Maine

The United States Coast Guard is searching for a father and son who disappeared at sea over the weekend, off the coast of northern Maine.

Both commercial fishermen, Chester Barrett and Aaron Barrett were reported missing by a family member Saturday evening, after they did not return as planned from a fishing trip, the Maine Department of Marine Resources said in a bulletin. The Maine Marine Patrol, a state maritime police service, is also involved in the search.

The men intended to sail from Cobscook Bay State Park in Edmunds, Maine, to South Addison, Maine, where they are both from, authorities said. They were on board the elder Barrett's fishing boat "Sudden Impact" when they went missing.

Marine Patrol officers began to look for them along the shoreline and in the water between South Addison and Lubec, which is about 50 miles up the coast near Edmonds, at around 7 p.m. ET on Saturday. The U.S. Coast Guard and local fishermen ultimately joined the search, but poor visibility forced them to halt the effort until Sunday morning, according to the state agency.

Chester and Aaron Barrett were last heard from at approximately 11:30 am. Saturday morning, the Coast Guard said. The agency asked anyone with information about their whereabouts to contact 833-449-2407.

🚨 #SAR in progress: For overdue 34’ fishing vessel “SUDDEN IMPACT” with 2 persons onboard. Departed Cobscook Bay State Park, ME, en route to Eastern Harbor, South Addison, ME. Last contact: approx. 1130 on 18JAN.



Anyone with info. Please call (833) 449-2407.



Photo of Vessel: pic.twitter.com/7lGNzb4b8O — USCGNortheast (@USCGNortheast) January 19, 2025

Marine Patrol had said their search would focus on the same stretch between Lubec and South Addison when it resumed Sunday. Neither the state agency nor the Coast Guard has provided additional updates on the probe since then.

CBS News reached out to Maine Marine Patrol and the U.S. Coast Guard Northeast for more information but did not receive immediate replies.