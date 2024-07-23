Equestrian gold medalist withdraws from Olympics after video allegedly shows her mistreating horse

Olympic equestrian gold medalist Charlotte Dujardin has withdrawn from the Paris games after a years-old video emerged allegedly showing her mistreating a horse.

Her decision to withdraw from the 2024 Summer Olympics was posted online shortly after the International Federation for Equestrian Sports announced it was suspending Dujardin while it investigated the circumstances surrounding the video.

"On 22 July 2024, the FEI received a video depicting Ms. Dujardin engaging in conduct contrary to the principles of horse welfare," the FEI said in a statement that did not elaborate upon the video's specifics. "This video was submitted to the FEI by a lawyer representing an undisclosed complainant. According to the information received, the footage was allegedly taken several years ago during a training session conducted by Ms. Dujardin at a private stable."

Dujardin confirmed she was the individual depicted in the video, the FEI said, adding that it condemned any conduct contrary to the welfare of horses.

Britain's Charlotte Dujardin waves after competing in the equestrian dressage individual final at the 2020 Summer Olympics on July 28, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. David Goldman / AP

"I am sincerely sorry for my actions and devastated that I have let everyone down," Dujardin wrote on social media.

The video was taken four years ago and showed Dujardin "making an error judgment during a coaching session," she wrote in an Instagram post.

"What happened was completely out of character and does not reflect how I train my horses or coach my pupils, however there is no excuse," Dujardin wrote. "I am deeply ashamed and should have set a better example in that moment."

FEI President Ingmar De Vos said the organization was disappointed with the case, especially given its proximity to the Olympic Games in Paris, but he acknowledged that Dujardin had expressed "genuine remorse" for her actions.

According to the BBC, Dujardin, 39, is Britain's joint most-decorated female Olympian, having received six medals in dressage.