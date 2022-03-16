Chance encounter at lemonade stand reconnects family who evacuated from Ukraine

Rzeszow, Poland — When brothers Axel and Oliver Langenkamp evacuated Ukraine, they couldn't take everything, leaving clothes, stuffed animals and even some favorite legos behind. They also couldn't take their parents, Sarah and Dan Langenkamp, diplomats at the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv.

After getting their boys safely to their grandparents in California, Dan and Sarah Langenkamp relocated to Poland to continue their work.

"I really miss them," Oliver Langenkamp told CBS News.

Brothers Axel and Oliver Langenkamp. CBS News

So the brothers, 8 and 9 years old, decided to start a lemonade stand to raise money for World Central Kitchen, an organization that feeds Ukraine refugees. The response was overwhelming — they made more than $2,000.

Miguel Abed, who is now serving those meals to refugees on the Polish border, stumbled across the boys' fundraiser in Coronado, California, just hours before flying to Poland.

"It was an incredible coincidence," he said.

The brothers gave Abed cards for their parents, which he hand delivered to their father in the town square in Rzeszow.

"I have a special message from your kids," Abed told Dan Langenkamp. "They really miss you."

Miguel Abed hand delivered cards from Dan Langenkamp's kids, who are in California, to him in Poland. CBS News

It's the first mail the parents have received from their boys, giving them a small reminder of home as they try to help Ukrainians fleeing theirs.

"All of us have split up from our families," Dan Langenkamp said. "We're all really invested in trying to help Ukraine."

It's a mission shared by Abed, the Langenkamps and all the volunteers trying to help the families fleeing Ukraine.

"It's a great example to replicate this, this good deed, that is coming together by literally people from everywhere in the world," Abed said.