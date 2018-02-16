Chadwick Boseman, Tiffany Haddish among Oscars presenters

LOS ANGELES — Producers of the 90th Academy Awards announced the show's first round of presenters on Friday. The diverse group includes "Black Panther" star Chadwick Boseman, "Girls Trip" breakout star Tiffany Haddish, "Lady Bird" author Greta Gerwig and "The Big Sick" co-writer and star Kumail Nanjiani.

Haddish announced Oscar nominations in January alongside Andy Serkis. The Academy seems to be making a concerted effort to make the Oscars more inclusive than usual; during the nominations announcement, each category kicked off with corresponding clips of actresses like Salma Hayek, Michelle Yeoh and Rebel Wilson are set to appear at the 90th annual Academy Awards.

Moreover, the Oscars best director race is more inclusive than that of the Golden Globes or other awards shows this season. Greta Gerwig and Jordan Peele, who were snubbed by the Globes and BAFTAs, were both nominated for Oscars for best director.

Producers Jennifer Todd and Michael De Luca say Laura Dern, Tom Holland, Margot Robbie, Jennifer Garner and Daniela Vega will also appear on the March 4 ceremony, along with past Oscar winners Viola Davis, Mahershala Ali and Emma Stone.

Jimmy Kimmel is set to host the show, which will be broadcast live on ABC. The ceremony will be held in Los Angeles.