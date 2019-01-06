CES 2019: Everything you need to know about the consumer electronics show

This year's Consumer Electronics Show – CES 2019 – will take place Jan. 8-11, and will likely continue the trend of being the largest U.S. event for the consumer tech industry. Several companies have already dropped teases for announcements they could make at at this year's CES, ranging from further iterations of existing hardware to brand-new innovations.

Here's all the information you'll need to know about the event before it starts.

What is CES?

CES is an annual event where developers showcase their new technological and electronic innovations. The event covers a wide range of products, including TVs, virtual reality, mobile devices, cryptocurrency, smart homes, self-driving cars, and new gaming consoles. Originally held in New York, Las Vegas has hosted CES for the past twenty years.

When and where Is CES?

This year, CES will take place January 8-11, 2019. The event will be spread out across three separate blocks and divided into Tech East, Tech West, and Tech South.

Tech East will be held in the Las Vegas Convention Center, Westgate Hotel, and Renaissance Hotel. Tech West will be encompassed within Sands Expo, as well as the Venetian, Palazzo, Wynn, and Encore hotels. Finally, Tech South will go on within the Aria, Park MGM, and Vdara.

How do I attend CES?

CES is restricted to members of the tech industry and not open to the public. Depending on the level of package you want, passes cost $300, $900, or $1700. Some related events, such as Nvidia's press conference, are open to the public, though seating is limited.

Can I watch CES remotely?

Both Samsung and Sony routinely host livestreams of the keynotes they hold at CES. The CES YouTube page also posts videos of several different talks or presentations a few months after each event.