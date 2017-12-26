Celebrities share holiday photos on social media

Celebrities shared photos from their holiday weekend on social media. Some stars posted snaps of silly Christmas sweaters, while others shared pictures from family gatherings.

Will Smith called out his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, for making him wear an "ugly a**" Christmas sweater.

He wrote, "Somebody Please Help! Jada makes us wear these Ugly A** Sweaters for Christmas... She's Doin' Too Much! And she's just gettin' Started." Later, he shared a photo of the whole family, including his fashion-forward children, Jaden and Willow Smith, wearing decidedly uncool sweaters.

Reese Witherspoon shared a photo of her three kids and two nieces.

Mariah Carey thanked Santa for visiting her twins.

Serena Williams shared a photo of herself and her baby daugher, Alexis Olympia Ohanian, with a Christmas-themed poinsettia crown filter.

Jessica Alba posted a photo with her husband, Cash Warren, and two daughters, pointing out that this will be their last Christmas as a family of four. Alba is expecting a third child.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez spent their Christmas together. Lopez shared a photo of her family with Rodriguez.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson shared a photo with his first daughter, Simone Johnson, in front of the Christmas tree, saying that the two spent Christmas Eve talking about who had a better iPhone and how much they admired Gal Gadot. He also later shared a video of his second daughter, toddler Jasmine Johnson, who shooed him away on Christmas Day when he interrupted her painting session.

For Kaley Cuoco, Christmas is extra meaningful because her fiancé, Karl Cook, was born on the holiday. She said, "There is a reason you were born on Christmas. You are a [gift] today and every day."

Gwen Stefani surprised her sons with a giant toy car. Her beau, Blake Shelton, was also with her family to partake in Christmas festivities.

Miley Cyrus shared a Christmas family photo that included siblings Trace, Brandi, Noah and Braison Cyrus as well as parents Billy Ray and Tish Cyrus.

Justin Timberlake rocked a Santa sweater and hinted that he eats the cookies his kids leave for Santa once they go to sleep.

Julianne Hough, brother Derek Hough and husband Brooks Laich posed together to wish fans a Merry Christmas.

While Mindy Kaling did not share a photo of her newborn daughter, Katherine, she did post a photo of mother-daughter pair Wilma and Pebbles Flintstone and wrote, "Merry Christmas. I hope you get everything you want this year."

Chrissy Teigen shared a photo of her daughter wearing a "Merry Christmas" sweater.

Joel Madden and Nicole Richie shared a selfie from in front of the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree.

Tracee Ellis Ross posted a goofy video of herself sniffing her Christmas tree and wishing fans a happy holiday.

Jared Leto asked fans to "live life like a dream" after wishing them a Merry Christmas.