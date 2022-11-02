Celebrities react to shooting death of rapper Takeoff: Keke Palmer, Lecrae, Teyana Taylor and more

"Please step up": Houston police seek witnesses in shooting that killed rapper Takeoff

The hip-hop community is mourning the shooting death of rapper Takeoff. The 28-year-old, whose real name is Kirshnik Khari Ball, was killed in Houston, Texas, early Tuesday morning, authorities confirmed.

No suspects have been arrested in the slaying, which occurred outside a bowling alley following a private party, according to Houston police. Investigators are urging any witnesses to come forward with information.

Takeoff was a member of the popular rap trio Migos. Tributes poured in on social media following his death.

"It's all just tragic and I am so sorry to his whole family and all he touched. Really terrible," actress and TV personality Keke Palmer wrote on Instagram.

Christian rapper and author Lecrae shared on Twitter: "No hot takes. No profound thoughts. Just sad that another rapper, son, brother, and friend has been killed. God be with all those who feel the loss."

Sports journalist Jemele Hill tweeted, "I was in college when Biggie and 'Pac were killed and thought there was no way we'd ever experience anything remotely close to that again. Now it's happening so frequently that you barely have time to recover before someone else killed. RIP Takeoff."

Musician and actress Teyana Taylor shared a photo of the late rapper with her Instagram followers with the caption, "Please tell me this is just a bad dream pleaseeeeeeee I don't want to believe this lil bro please 🥺😢."

Actress and singer, Chole Bailey tweeted, "RIP Takeoff💔💔💔. My heart is broken".

Social media star and professional boxer Jake Paul shared his sentiments on Twitter, while also encouraging young people to "put down the guns and pick up some boxing gloves to settle your differences."