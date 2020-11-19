CDC urges Americans not to travel on Thanksgiving

The Centers For Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday urged Americans not to during the Thanksgiving holiday as coronavirus cases continue to surge across the country. The agency's updated guidance says the safest way to celebrate is "at home with the people you live with."

"Gatherings with family and friends who do not live with you can increase the chances of getting or spreading COVID-19 or the flu," the guidance adds. "Travel may increase your chance of getting and spreading COVID-19. Postponing travel and staying home is the best way to protect yourself and others this year."

The CDC said more than 1 million virus cases were reported across the country in the last seven days. "We're alarmed with the exponential growth in cases and we want to get these recommendations out," Dr. Henry Walke, the agency's COVID-19 incident manager, said in a briefing Thursday. "What we're concerned about isn't just the actual mode of travel but also the transportation hubs."

"I think from an individual household level, (what's on the line) is the chance of one of your loved ones being sick and your loved ones dying," said Dr. Erin Sauber-Schatz, the agency's lead of the community intervention. "One thing we know is the generational groups that come together during these times, the problem is inadvertent spread and then those people go back to their communities and spread it to someone else."

Up to 50 million Americans are expected to travel for Thanksgiving, compared to 55 million in 2019, according to the American Automobile Association. For those who are still traveling during the holidays, the CDC recommends taking the following steps: check travel restrictions before you leave, get a flu shot, wear a mask in public settings, social distance and wash or sanitize your hands often.

If you're attending a Thanksgiving gathering, the CDC says the safest way to avoid COVID-19 exposure is to bring your own food, keep your mask on, use single-use options such as plastic dinnerware and keeping windows open and air flowing.