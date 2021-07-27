CDC to recommend that some vaccinated people wear masks indoors again

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expected to revise its mask guidance Tuesday afternoon, saying fully vaccinated Americans should wear masks indoors in communities where there is substantial or high transmission, according to a federal official.

The announcement is expected to come at a 3 p.m. briefing. It isn't yet clear how substantial or high transmission will be determined.

The new guidance comes as a growing number of local and state health officials have already returned to mandating masks indoors, with cases of the virus surging among unvaccinated Americans. Some 63% of U.S. counties currently have "high" or "substantial" spread of the virus, according to the CDC.

Federal health officials have insisted for months that their guidance allowed for local "flexibility" in deciding to require masks in parts of the country facing outbreaks of the virus. And masks were still required nationwide for fully vaccinated travelers indoors in buses, planes, and other forms of public transportation.

However, since celebrating "independence from the virus" on July 4 at the White House, the Biden administration has faced growing calls to step up measures to curb the Delta variant as it drove a new surge of cases in some regions of the country.

People shop at a Los Angeles grocery store enforcing the wearing of masks on July 23, 2021. CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty

In recent weeks, a growing body of scientific research has pointed to the risk that the Delta variant could be leading to at least some more cases of so-called "breakthrough" infections among fully vaccinated people.

One federally-funded study from researchers at Houston Methodist Hospital, which has not yet been peer-reviewed, found the Delta variant appeared to cause "a significantly higher rate of vaccine breakthrough cases" than other circulating mutant strains of the virus. Another pre-print backed by the National Institutes of Health, from scientists at the Baylor College of Medicine, turned up an outbreak of the virus among some fully vaccinated attendees to an outdoor wedding.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the president's chief medical adviser, had disclosed over the weekend that walking back the mask guidance for fully vaccinated Americans was "under active consideration," in an interview with CNN.

The White House on Monday said current restrictions for international travelers would remain in place, citing concerns over the Delta variant and surges of cases among unvaccinated Americans. "The more transmissible Delta variant is spreading both here and around the world. Driven by the Delta variant, cases are rising here at home, particularly among those who are unvaccinated, and appear likely to continue in the weeks ahead," White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Monday.

The Department of Veterans Affairs on Monday became the first federal agency to require employees to be vaccinated, with the VA secretary announcing all medical personnel will be required to be fully vaccinated in the next eight weeks.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.