Buy "CBS This Morning's" Note to Self in bookstores, online

You can now purchase your own copy of our first "CBS This Morning" book, "Note to Self: Inspiring Words From Inspiring People." It features 26 notes from our Emmy-nominated series, where prominent figures write letters to their younger selves.

Since the series began six years ago, we've featured more than 30 notes.

Simon & Schuster

The book includes letters from former Vice President Joe Biden:

"Dear Joe, you're only 12. Your stutter is debilitating. It embarrasses you and the bullies are vicious. But listen to Mom when she says, 'Bravery resides in every heart, and yours is fierce and clear.' ..."

Oprah Winfrey:

"From where I sit now viewing your journey, there really are very few regrets. That means a life well-lived. ..."

And astronaut Peggy Whitson:

"... I'll just say: Challenge yourself. You will learn that you are so much more capable than you might imagine or even dream. Sincerely, the Older You."

You can purchase the book online or at your local bookstores. The is published by Simon & Schuster, a division of CBS.

