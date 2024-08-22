Meet the top 3 finalists in the "CBS Mornings" Mixtape Music Competition

You voted, America, and the results are in. This morning, "CBS Mornings" revealed the top three finalists of our "Mixtape Music Competition." Each delivered amazing performances of "I Can See Clearly Now," earning their place in the final round.

These finalists now have a shot at being featured in our "Mixtape Moments" series and a new national marketing campaign. You'll get to watch them perform and learn more about their stories.

Talented musicians and singers nationwide sent in their covers of Johnny Nash's classic song "I Can See Clearly Now" for the "CBS Mornings" Mixtape Music Competition. Hundreds of entries were received, featuring different styles like soul, rock, country and more. Out of all those entries, only 14 semifinalists were chosen.

Now, those 14 have been narrowed down to just three finalists.

The winner will get to record their version of the song and be featured on "CBS Mornings." Their cover could even become the anthem for our show's new national promotional campaign. Tune in on Sept. 3 to find out who will be named the winner of our "Mixtape Music Competition."

Meet the finalists

Andrea Hall

Cincinnati, OH

This mom of two got her love of gospel music from singing in church as a child. After her mom passed away, Andrea began posting her cover songs online.

Dylan Rockoff

Nashville, TN

This pop singer-songwriter started performing as a teen in an after-school music program. Dylan says his cover, in his live-looping style, embodies the joyful feeling of new beginnings.

Kyndle Wylde

Nashville, TN

Frontwoman Kyndle started singing in her family's worship band at church. She and her husband, who is a songwriter, moved to Nashville to chase their dreams.