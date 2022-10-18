CBS Mornings Deals: A compact speaker, key organizer and other items designed to simplify life

Where to get the latest CBS Mornings Deals

This week on "CBS Mornings," lifestyle host Gayle Bass discussed deals on items that could just become your next everyday essential. Discover this week's exclusive deals below and visit CBSDeals.com or text CBS to 65000 to take advantage of them today.

CBS earns commissions on purchases made through CBSDeals.com.

Limitless PowerPro 5-Device Charger

Charge up to five devices quickly using the Limitless PowerPro 5-Device Charger. The device is designed to eliminate the clutter of extension cords and power strips by using a single wall outlet. The grounded AC outlets include 1,280 joules of surge protection to try and protect electronics from dangerous bursts, spikes and surges. The charger also has a 20-watt USB-C port to quickly charge devices.

Was priced at $59.99, offered on CBSDeals.com for $24.99

Raycon Everyday Speaker

Bring music and sounds on the go using the Raycon Everyday Speaker. The compact and portable device is Bluetooth-enabled, lasts for up to 11 hours and is resistant to light splashes and sprays from water and dust.

Was priced at $39.99, offered on CBSDeals.com for $24.99

Keysmart Pro with Tile Smart Location

Organize up to 14 keys with the Keysmart Pro organizer with Tile Smart Location. The rechargeable device can sustain a charge for up to 45 days and includes a built-in LED flashlight as well as a bottle opener and a loop piece to attach fobs. And if lost, the Tile Bluetooth tracking app allows users to find it within a range of 150 feet on a map.

Was priced at $49.99, offered on CBSDeals.com for $29.99