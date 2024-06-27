"CBS Mornings" co-host Nate Burleson celebrates son's college sendoff: "Enjoy every moment"

"CBS Mornings" co-anchor Nate Burleson is marking a special milestone: his son, Nehemiah, heading off to college. The 18-year-old is attending the University of Nevada, where he committed to play on the school's football team alongside his older brother, 20-year-old Nathaniel II.

Over the weekend, Burleson and his family gathered to celebrate Nehemiah, with Burleson delivering some remarks. A video of the emotional speech aired on "CBS Mornings" during the "Talk of the Table" segment on Thursday.

"I know you're going to graduate top of your class. If you want to be in the NFL you can do that, but it's all a bonus for me. I'm already proud of you. I love you deeply," Burleson told his son, holding back tears.

He added that his family is the best thing that has ever happened to him.

"You don't ever have to feel pressured to make me proud. You did that already," Burleson said before hugging Nehemiah. "I love you, man. Congratulations."

The father of three said he was overwhelmed with emotion and knew he was going to cry over his "baby son" leaving.

"CBS Mornings" co-anchor Nate Burleson and his family celebrated his son, Nehemia, going to college. Nate Burleson

"We hear from older parents all the time. They say, 'Time flies. Enjoy every moment.' It really does. So, show up for your kids. Show up to everything...recitals, AAU games. And they're not tedious tasks. Try if you can to enjoy every little moment," he said.

Burleson said his house is emptier without Nehemiah, who is staying with Nathaniel II and a few of their teammates. His daughter Mia is the only child still at home. Burleson joked that he'll be giving the same speech to Mia in four years when she goes to college.

"The next four years or so are going to be great and we'll be there cheering [Nehemiah] on," Burleson said on "CBS Mornings."