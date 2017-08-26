"Catastrophic flooding" expected in Texas from Harvey

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas -- The National Hurricane Center says that what is now Tropical Storm Harvey is barely moving as torrential rains continue in Texas.

The center's late Saturday afternoon update says the center of the storm is about 45 miles west-northwest of Victoria, Texas, and little motion is expected during the next few days. The center says maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 65 mph. Additional weakening is expected over the next day or two. Tropical storm force winds extend outward up to 115 miles from the storm's center.

"Our biggest concern is the possibility of between 20 and 30 inches of rain in areas ranging from Corpus Christi over to Houston," said Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. "Because of the flooding, one of the top focal points that we are concerned about is ongoing rescue and recovery."

The hurricane center says catastrophic and life-threatening flooding is expected across middle and upper Texas through Thursday, with isolated storm totals as high as 40 inches.

Harvey came ashore in Texas on Friday night as the strongest hurricane to hit the U.S. in more than a decade.

Angela and Mario Manzano told CBS News' Manuel Bojorquez that looking at the home they recently purchased is "devestating."

"It's devastating because like I said, we're barely purchasing the home, we're still paying it off, to lose it now, it's going to be hard," Angela said.

Their home is in a low-lying area prone to flooding.

"If it was just the two of us, it would be different, but having our kids, that why we took, we just took the most important things -- our important documents and pictures that can't be replaced and that stuff," Angela said.

FEMA said recovery from the storm could take years.