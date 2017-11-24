Case of woman missing with teen grandson takes grim turn after body found buried

NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. -- The body of a Florida grandmother reported missing Wednesday along with her teen grandson is believed to have been found in a shallow grave in the backyard of her son's home, police announced Friday.

The 15-year-old grandson, Logan Mott, remains missing and is considered a person of interest in the death of the person believed to be Kristina French, 53, Jacksonville Sheriff's Office director Ron Lendvay said Friday. Surveillance video leads investigators to believe Mott is still alive and is driving French's car, a silver Dodge Dart with Florida tags DLLT42.

On Wednesday, the teen and his grandmother were supposed to pick up his father and the father's girlfriend at the airport, who were flying back to the Jacksonville area after a vacation. When they didn't show up, the couple took an Uber back to their Neptune Beach home to find it ransacked with the door open and guns missing from a gun safe, CBS affiliate WJAX reports.

Neptune Beach Police and the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, where Mott's father works as a corrections officer, launched an investigation. Lendvay said investigators uncovered evidence of foul play and "possible criminal violence" inside the home, and later uncovered the buried remains that appear to be consistent with French. The remains have not been officially identified.

Lendvay said authorities are in the process of obtaining an arrest warrant for Mott on auto theft charges. He said police want to interview Mott to find out what happened in the home.

Mott had been the subject of a missing child alert issued by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. His mother Carrie Campbell-Mott had issued a plea for his return, telling media outlets he was insulin-dependent and didn't know whether he had his insulin with him.

Lendvay said investigators now believe he is in possession of his insulin packs.

#LoganMott is wanted for Auto Theft and is a person of interest in the death of #KristinaFrench. 2015 silver Dodge Dart with Florida tag DLLT42. Hair is like picture on left. Armed and dangerous. We believe he is in the NE USA. Seen yesterday in PA. Call 911 if you see him. pic.twitter.com/fcF0r1Gs3c — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) November 24, 2017

Campbell-Mott, who lives in Missouri, told WJAX that Logan's father, who is her ex-husband and French's son, last heard from French via text on Tuesday when she confirmed she would pick him up at the airport the following day.

She the station that the last time she spoke to her son was Sunday night, and everything seemed fine.

Lendvay said that because guns were taken from the home, anyone who sees Mott or the car should use extreme caution and call 911. Mott should be considered armed and dangerous, he said.