Florida teen Logan Mott and his grandmother missing after home found ransacked

NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. -- Police are searching for a missing Florida teen and his grandmother after his father's home was found ransacked Wednesday, family tells CBS affiliate WJAX.

Logan Mott, 15, and his grandmother Kristina French, 53, may be traveling in a silver, four-door Dodge Dart with Florida tags DLLT42, according to a missing child alert issued for the boy by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

The boy's mother Carrie Mott said she last spoke with her son on Sunday. On Wednesday, the boy and his grandmother were supposed to pick up his father and the father's girlfriend at the airport. When they didn't show up, the couple took an Uber back to their Neptune Beach home to find it ransacked with the door open and guns missing from a gun safe, WJAX reports.

They immediately called the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Investigators are treating the home as a crime scene, the station reports.

Carrie Mott says her son's father Eric Mott, her ex-husband, is a 17-year veteran of the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. He had been on vacation with his girlfriend before returning to the Jacksonville area Wednesday. French last texted Eric Mott, her son, on Tuesday night to confirm she would pick him up at the airport, Carrie Mott said.

Police say the teen and his grandmother may be endangered. Carrie Mott said her son is insulin dependent and does not have his insulin pump.

Anyone who sees the missing boy, woman or their car is asked not to approach them but to call 911 immediately.

Anyone who has any information or who may have seen the vehicle on Wednesday or the previous three days is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. Anonymous tipsters can also contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS and may be eligible for a reward of up to $3,000.