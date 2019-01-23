Carrie Underwood gives birth to baby boy with husband Mike Fisher

Country star Carrie Underwood welcomed her second child on Monday, a baby boy named Jacob. She announced his birth on Instagram Wednesday.

"Jacob Bryan Fisher entered the world in the wee hours of the morning on Monday," Underwood wrote. "His mom, dad and big brother couldn't be happier for God to trust them with taking care of this little miracle! Our hearts are full, our eyes are tired and our lives are forever changed. Life is good..."

The singer shared photos of her husband Mike Fisher, herself and her first son, Isaiah, holding baby Jacob.

Underwood opened up about her struggle with pregnancy in an interview on "CBS Sunday Morning" with Tracy Smith in September. In the interview, Underwood revealed she had suffered three miscarriages.

Underwood said "Cry Pretty," the title track of her latest album, "speaks to a lot of things that have happened in this past year."

"What'd you mean by that?" Smith asked.

"Here we go. Oh, lawdy! 2017 just wasn't how I imagined it," she said. "I'd kind of planned that 2017 was, you know, going to be the year that I work on new music, and I have a baby. We got pregnant early 2017, and didn't work out."

"Oh, I'm so sorry," Smith replied.

"Yeah. It happens. And that was the thing, in the beginning it was like, 'OK, God, we know this is, just wasn't your timing. And that is all right. We will bounce back and figure our way through it.' And got pregnant again in the spring, and it didn't work out. Got pregnant again, early 2018. Didn't work out," Underwood revealed. "And throughout the whole process, you know, I'm writing and, like, literally right after finding out that I would lose a baby, I'd have a writing session, I'd be like, 'Let's go. You know, I can't just sit around thinking about this. Like, I wanna work, I wanna do this.'

"'Cause I would literally have these horrible things going on in my life, and then have to go smile and, like, do some interviews or, like, do a photo shoot or something, you know? So it was just kind of, like, therapeutic, I guess."

After Carrie waded through a year of despair, she found something beautiful. She'll go on tour this spring – hopefully, she said, with baby Jacob in tow. She revealed she was pregnant with her second child while announcing her upcoming tour last August.

Underwood later revealed the sex of her baby during the Country Music Association Awards in November. Continuing her CMA pregnancy tradition, her co-host, Brad Paisley, forced her to reveal the detail. Paisley accidentally revealed the sex of Underwood's first son in 2014, prompting a hashtag called "#BradBlewIt."

On Sunday, Underwood's husband shared a photo of the "newest member" of their family, too – but it wasn't Jacob. Fisher posted a photo of a puppy on Instagram, writing, "Isaiah affectionately named him Zero. I guess it fits because it's the chance of surviving if you try to break into our home."