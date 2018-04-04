Carrie Underwood shares photo after face injury

Carrie Underwood is gradually returning to the spotlight.

Nearly five months after suffering a fall at her home in Nashville, Tennessee, that required her to undergo surgery for a broken wrist and get 40 to 50 stitches on her face, the "Champion" singer is starting to share more selfies on social media.

On Wednesday, the blonde beauty posted a captionless, black-and-white shot of herself in the recording studio. It's unclear when the photograph was taken, but one thing's for sure... she looks impeccable.

In the pic, Underwood wears a distressed hoodie, with her hair pulled back into a messy top knot. One side of her face is in clear view, as she stays focused on the music.

A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on Apr 4, 2018 at 8:01am PDT

Fans shared their opinions in the comments section, writing things like, "Such a pretty woman," "What stitches!! I'm so glad ur doing better!!" and "simply beautiful."

It's the first view of her face we've seen since Feb. 23, when she posted a selfie with her husband, Mike Fisher, in honor of the #EndItMovement. In that picture, the 35-year-old singer covered the bottom portion of her face with a red "X" sticker.

Underwood revealed on New Year's Day that she had broken her wrist and injured her face. At the time, she told fans that she may look "different" following the incident.

A few weeks later, a photo of Underwood surfaced from "Below Deck" alum Adrienne Gang's Twitter account. She posted the snap after meeting the country star at a gym, seemingly after the accident had occurred.

Hear more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Carrie Underwood shares new selfie after scary fall

Carrie Underwood's husband Mike Fisher assures fans they are better than ever amid rocky marriage rumors

Carrie Underwood's husband Mike Fisher not retiring from hockey after all!