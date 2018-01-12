Carrie Underwood and Ludacris release Super Bowl opening song, "The Champion"

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Country star Carrie Underwood dropped a new song on Friday called "The Champion." The song features Ludacris and will open the Super Bowl on Feb. 4 airing on NBC.

The accompanying video was also released Friday. "The Champion," written by the two performers along with country songwriters Brett James and Chris DeStefano, will be incorporated into NBC Sports coverage of the 2018 Winter Games.

Underwood said in a statement that "our main focus was to celebrate athletes at the top of their game, but we also wanted the song to resonate with people in their everyday lives."

Underwood has been performing the opening song for Sunday Night Football on NBC for the last five seasons.

Recently, Underwood revealed that she is healing from an injury and "not quite looking the same." The country singer told her fan club that she needed more than 40 stitches on her face after she fell on the steps in front of her home in November.