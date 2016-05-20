Carmelo Anthony talks tech, Olympics and staying calm under pressure

Carmelo Anthony is working hard off the court, too: The New York Knicks star is using his talents these days in areas of sports, tech and even film.

Aside from addressing the speculation surrounding the future of his team, he keeps busy with his tech venture capital firm M7, has a cameo in the upcoming summer flick "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows," will be honored at the 59th annual Puerto Rican Day Parade in New York, and will potentially make a record-breaking fourth appearance at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games. Did you get all of that?

Anthony spoke to CBS News at a recent event promoting Gillette Clinical Clear Gel in Grand Central Terminal's Vanderbilt Hall.

As an athlete, what made you want to make a name for yourself in the tech industry?

With the way the game is going, the industry is shifting everything towards mobile and digital and for anyone who can tap into that market in that way. I felt like there was an opening for me. We athletes always take the time to figure out how to do the social media thing and the digital thing, but to really figure it out and grasp it and take advantage of it, I don't think too many people are doing that.

You recently gave advice to Kendall Jenner about how to best handle the spotlight early on in your career. Is there something you wish someone had told you when you were starting out?

For me, it was more of dealing with my own experiences and learning from my mistakes and not listening. I had a hard time listening to advice at one point in time. I always felt like I'm the one who has to experience it, or I'm the one that should have whatever it takes to get past it and to learn from my mistakes. So what I told Kendall is take advantage of what you have and the opportunity that you have right now. But also remain humble.

You haven't yet confirmed you'll be at the Rio Games. If you do decide to play with Team USA, how will this time around be different?

Before for me it was about legacy and now it's about whether I should go to the Olympics and play and how my body feels. As a basketball player you've got to wait every four years, so it's tough to represent your country. We have our regular season here, but to be able to go there and represent your country on a much larger scale, it becomes bigger.

You are constantly surrounded by noise -- be it literally on the court or even in the media. How do you deal with the constant pressure?

I try to stay in the moment, I don't think about what could happen what should happen, I try to stay away. I take it as it comes. I know it's not for everybody, but for me I just try to stay in the moment.